BlockFi readies for a new round of funding

In a move that follows BlockFi's settlement with the SEC, the fintech has hired JPMorgan to raise a new funding round, sources with knowledge of the matter tell Axios.

Flashback: In February, the company agreed to pay a $100 million fine to the SEC over issues around its high-yield product.

Why it matters: The agreement, while hefty, cleared the regulatory uncertainty around its business and allowed the company to launch another funding round at possibly a higher valuation, the sources say.

Of note: Last summer, BlockFi sought to raise at a $4.75 billion valuation, with Third Point and Hedosophia at the helm.

Third Point, however, reportedly backed out, per Newcomer, as BlockFi continued to face questions from state regulators and the SEC over the high-yield crypto product.

Details: The precise figures around this next round are still unclear, as the process is just getting started.

BlockFi did raise funding that valued the company at about $4.5 billion last year.

BlockFi and JPMorgan declined to comment. Third Point and Hedosophia did not respond to requests for comment.

Context: BlockFi's funding round comes as crypto companies appear to be bucking the broader tech slowdown — for now.