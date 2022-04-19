Robinhood goes global with Ziglu buy

Robinhood is better known for its stock-trading roots within the U.S. Outside the U.S., it may soon be better known as a crypto business.

Driving the news: Robinhood on Tuesday announced it will acquire Ziglu, a U.K.-based crypto startup, for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: Robinhood is leaning on crypto to expand abroad and reignite growth. Today's deal marks the company's first major move as part of that strategy.

Details: Ziglu, which allows consumers to trade crypto and earn yields, holds licenses to operate in the U.K. and Europe.

With over 60 employees, Ziglu has raised funding from Bigspace Investments and AIV Capital, among others.

Ziglu CEO and founder Mark Hipperson, who also co-founded Starling Bank, is expected to stay onboard after the deal closes. No financial details were disclosed.

The deal, completed in cash and stock, valued Ziglu above its last funding round, which was around $110 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Context: Showing growth will be of the utmost importance to Robinhood, which has lost a significant amount of shareholder confidence in recent months.

Shares have fallen 38% since the start of the year as pandemic highs began to wear off and investors to seek either profits or hypergrowth from the company.

Of note: The Robinhood announcement does not say when the deal is expected to close.