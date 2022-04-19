Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raised $135 million in a Series D round of funding, doubling its valuation to $2.15 billion just eight months after raising its last round.

Pantera and Steadview Capital led the round and were joined by Coinbase Ventures, Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic and Kindred Ventures.

Why it matters: Investors are still bullish on crypto startups in India, despite new tax rules and payments hurdles that have hampered trading in the market.

Flashback: CoinDCX became India's first crypto unicorn last August, when it raised $90 million in Series C funding at a $1.1 billion valuation.

The company has raised $245 million to date, according to Crunchbase.

State of play: On April 1, India began taxing income from the transfer of virtual assets by 30%. And in July, it plans to institute a 1% tax deducted at source for any digital asset transaction.

Even though the 1% transaction tax hasn't gone into effect, the new rules have slowed crypto trading volumes, particularly among high-frequency traders.

Meanwhile, Indian payment providers have stopped processing crypto transactions via India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), making it more difficult to get money into exchanges.

The intrigue: Coinbase Ventures, an investor in CoinDCX since its Series A, continues to pour money into the company — even as its parent company aggressively pushes into the Indian market.

Coinbase debuted its crypto trading service in India two weeks ago, only to suspend support for UPI trades just a few days later.

The U.S. exchange has already hired 300 employees there, but in a blog post earlier this month, CEO Brian Armstrong said it planned to expand its headcount in India to more than 1,000.

But Coinbase is no stranger to co-opetition — the company has invested $250 million in Indian startups through its venture arm, including competing exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

The bottom line: Venture investors are betting that short-term hurdles for Indian crypto adoption will be overcome, as the market is just too large to ignore.