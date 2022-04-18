Block invests in music fintech Stem

Stem, a Los Angeles-based music distribution and payments company, raised $20 million in funding from QED Investors and Block.

Why it matters: This gives us a glimpse into how Block (formerly Square) plans to position itself in the music industry after it controversially acquired a majority stake in Tidal, the streaming service founded by Jay-Z.

How it works: A single song may have a multitude of stakeholders — from producers, streaming services, and co-artists, to Peloton and private equity owners — that make tracking who owes who what, difficult.

Stem aims to help music labels and artists keep track of all this, and help make payments out to the parties that may own part of the song's royalties.

"We're trying to build the economic backbone for the music industry," Milana Lewis, CEO of Stem, tells Axios, pointing to cap table management startup Carta as an example.

Background: Just over a year ago, Block agreed to buy Tidal in a deal valued at roughly $300 million. The financial heavyweight hinted it would bring more financial tools to Tidal, but stayed mum on the specifics.

Is Lewis worried that Block could flat-out copy Stem in the future? For now, she is unperturbed.

"They realized how complicated it is," she says. "It's a strategic relationship to help understand the space even better."

Of note: Block's Tidal acquisition is still raising eyebrows over the valuation compared to the latter company's market position.

A pension fund filed a suit in January against Jack Dorsey and several other Block board members, alleging that the deal made no business sense.

Tidal notably holds just a 2% market share in the music streaming space.

Still: The music industry is only getting ever more complex.

a16z-backed Royals raised a $55 million Series A last year to give fans the ability to buy music rights via NFTs.

Tidal itself launched a radically new subscription model that would give even smaller artists a greater cut of streaming payouts.

Bottom line: Fintechs are coming for the music industry.