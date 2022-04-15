House of the rising cryptocorns
In light of all the recent dealmaking in the web3 space, we created a chart of the largest crypto companies by value. Notice the standout.
Why it matters: Many of these crypto unicorns — including FTX, FTX.US, Blockchain.com, Fireblocks, Consensys, Binance.US, and Ava Labs — raised at these valuations in just the last three months.
Details: The companies in the chart all fall into the crypto category. But it's worth noting the growing diversity in the ranks, as the use-case for blockchain spreads beyond just buying and selling crypto.
- NFT marketplaces, along with gaming and payments companies, have raised funding as venture capitalists chase the next big web3 company.
What we're watching: The valuations are getting larger, and the list is growing. And with billions pouring into crypto-centric venture funds, we don't expect the momentum to slow anytime soon.