House of the rising cryptocorns

Data: Crunchbase; Note: *Dunamu figure and rough minimum Binance valuation from Forbes reporting. Ava Labs number from Bloomberg reporting. Chart: Axios Visuals

In light of all the recent dealmaking in the web3 space, we created a chart of the largest crypto companies by value. Notice the standout.

Why it matters: Many of these crypto unicorns — including FTX, FTX.US, Blockchain.com, Fireblocks, Consensys, Binance.US, and Ava Labs — raised at these valuations in just the last three months.

Details: The companies in the chart all fall into the crypto category. But it's worth noting the growing diversity in the ranks, as the use-case for blockchain spreads beyond just buying and selling crypto.

NFT marketplaces, along with gaming and payments companies, have raised funding as venture capitalists chase the next big web3 company.

What we're watching: The valuations are getting larger, and the list is growing. And with billions pouring into crypto-centric venture funds, we don't expect the momentum to slow anytime soon.