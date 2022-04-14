Avalanche blockchain developer Ava Labs is raising $350 million

The developer behind the Avalanche blockchain, Ava Labs, is raising $350 million in funding at a valuation of $5.25 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Although Ethereum still looms large as the first choice for most decentralized app developers, investors still see an opportunity for faster and cheaper alternatives to emerge.

Flashback: This financing quickly follows $230 million raised by the Avalanche Foundation through a private token sale last year.

Polychain and Three Arrows Capital led the investment, and were joined by the R/Crypto Fund, Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Collab+Currency, Lvna Capital and a group of angels.

And in March, the Foundation announced a $290 million fund to promote subnet development on its network.

Details: Ava Labs was founded by Cornell professor Emin Gun Sirer and released Avalanche as a proof-of-stake alternative to the slower, more costly Ethereum blockchain.

Since its launch, Avalanche has attracted nearly 250 active decentralized apps, according to DappRadar.

And AVAX, the token underpinning the chain, has risen to the top ten in market cap, based on CoinMarketCap data.

The intrigue: Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has been delayed (again).