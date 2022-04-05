Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Global HR startup Remote, which helps companies manage employee payrolls worldwide, said it raised $300 million at a $3 billion valuation in a round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Previous investors Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, 9Yards, Adams Street, and Base Growth also participated.

Why it matters: Even as some companies have announced return-to-office plans, the pace of remote hiring has not slowed — and as companies recognize talent is everywhere, hiring and paying employees wherever they are has become more important than ever.

How it works: Remote provides payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance — including acting as the employer of record — for companies working with contractors and full-time employees in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Customers include large businesses with global workforces, like GitLab, DoorDash, Hello Fresh, Loom and Paystack.

While Remote primarily works with clients directly, it expanded its ability to offer services through third-party HR platforms by launching an API last month.

Yes, but: Remote is hardly alone in the global payroll and employee management space, competing with Papaya Global, Oyster and Deel, among others.

And there’s plenty of activity in the sector — just last week, Papaya Global acquired payments firm Azimo to augment its global payroll services.

Flashback: Last July, Remote raised $150 million in a round that valued the company at just over $1 billion.