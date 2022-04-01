Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Better Financial Corp., a graduate of the Y-Combinator winter class of 2022, is looking to raise $5 million in funding at a $50 million valuation for its seed round, sources with knowledge of the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Consumer fintech is a difficult space, with high customer acquisition costs. But Better is betting it can do better, so to speak, by operating multiple brands aimed at different populations.

How it works: "We're building Thrasio for fintech, a family of consumer brands built on a shared stack," CEO and founder Kaushik Tiwari said during the company's YC Demo Day presentation.

Given the explosion of embedded finance companies, Better Financial Corp. is able to spin up new brands in about four weeks, the company said as part of the presentation.

The company's first brand—focused on uninsured Americans— has completed over $1 million cumulative spend since its launch in mid-2021, it said.

By housing multiple brands, the company believes it can cross-sell more effectively and lower customer acquisition costs.

Details: Backed by Slow Ventures, Soma Capital, and Global Founders Capital, Better Financial Corp. has raised about $1.6 million from prior rounds.

It has also gathered about $1.5 million of the $5 million it is currently seeking, the sources say.

But the talks are continuing and terms of the deal may still change.

Context: Two investors said the more typical valuation for a YC graduate right now is $20 million to $30 million.