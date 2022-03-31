Blockchain.com's $14 billion valuation
Blockchain.com raised an undisclosed amount of funding at a $14 billion valuation.
Why that matters: The company is now the second most valuable crypto startup after FTX — a sign that the sector remains hot despite a broader venture capital pullback in the later stages of private investing.
Context: Blockchain.com, known for its open-sourced crypto wallet, was valued at about $5.2 billion in March.
- This most recent round was led by existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Baille Gifford & Co.
Looking forward: This all comes as the company is looking to be a crypto superapp of sorts. Beyond being a wallet and exchange, Blockchain.com is also expanding into NFTs.
- It also recently acquired Altonomy's crypto OTC desk for $250 million, to expand into Asia, per the Block.