Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Danish challenger bank Lunar has made an offer to buy Norwegian digital bank Instabank in an all-cash deal valued at 1.29 million Norwegian kroner (~$150 million).

Why it matters: In a crowded market for digital banking services, consolidation is inevitable — particularly as fast-growing companies look to expand into new markets.

Details: Lunar's offer for the deal was 3.75 kroner a share, which represents a 56.3% premium on Instabank's closing share price on March 25.

Instabank's board unanimously recommended the offer and the companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter, following regulatory approval.

Context: Lunar already has a footprint in Denmark and Sweden, but the acquisition would expand its presence in Norway while also opening the door to the Finnish market.

Instabank claims more than 60,000 customers in Norway, Finland and Germany, while Lunar says it has more than 450,000 consumer and business customers throughout northern Europe.

Flashback: This isn't the first time Lunar has expanded through acquisition — in 2021, it acquired Swedish lending platform Lendify and Danish-based payments platform Paylike.