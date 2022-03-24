Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Growth equity firm FTV Capital raised $2.3 billion in its seventh fund to focus on enterprise and fintech investments.

Why it matters: While many VC firms are out unicorn hunting, FTV has a somewhat contrarian take — betting big and early on capital-efficient companies with solid fundamentals.

"I think we've always been a relatively disciplined investor. We're not just piling into later-stage unicorn deals where they're trading at a crazy valuation," managing partner Brad Bernstein tells Ryan.

"We're much more focused on partnering with founders that are grounded in more traditional metrics where we can build value together," he says.

Details: FTV VII is a big step up from the $1.1 billion fund the firm raised in late 2019.

The firm typically makes investments between $30 million and $200 million and seeks to take either a controlling or significant minority stake in its portfolio companies.

"The vast majority of our investments are bootstrapped by founders, where we are either the first institutional investor or the lead investor," Bernstein says.

So far, the approach seems to be working: Bloomberg reports the two prior funds, FTV VI and FTV V, have posted net internal rates of return of about 56% and 49%, respectively.

Context: At a time when many high-growth, high-burn startups face the challenge of growing into their valuations, FTV focuses on businesses that are cash flow positive or have controllable burn rates.