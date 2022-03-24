Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Digits, a startup building real-time accounting tools for small and medium-sized businesses, raised $65 million in Series C funding at a valuation of $565 million — before launching its first paid product.

The round was led by SoftBank, with Harry Stebbings’ 20VC Growth, GV (fka Google Ventures), and Benchmark participating.

Why it matters: The total addressable market is huge, which is why VC money is pouring into the spend management and corporate card sector — even when the company doesn't yet have a revenue-generating product in market.

How it works: The Digits platform plugs into SMBs' existing accounting and banking systems to provide a real-time dashboard into their financial activity.

Founded in 2018, the company launched its first product — Digits Search — last year, which lets companies view all of a company's transactions, categorized.

Digits Reports, which the company is just now launching, allows accountants to create and customize P&L reports for their SMB clients.

Both products connect to (and sit on top of) a company's existing accounting software like Quickbooks and their bank account, enabling a real-time view of what's happening.

Of note: Digits' Search and Reports are currently free to use, and Digits has yet to announce pricing for future products but it plans to bill on a SaaS basis.

Between the lines: Digits was founded by Jeff Seibert and Wayne Chang, who built the mobile analytics tool Crashlytics — which they sold to Twitter in 2013.

"Through the process of building that company, we were stunned by the difference between the tools available to the product side and the finance side," Seibert tells Axios.

The product team had Google Analytics, real-time dashboards, A/B testing, and performance data — while on the finance side, the company waited weeks for its accountant to send a PDF or Excel report of its finances each month.

State of play: Digits' fundraise comes just days after corporate card company Ramp raised $200 million in funding at an $8.1 billion valuation, and international competitor Jeeves raised $180 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion.