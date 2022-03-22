Pipe inks "mine now, pay later" deal with Bitcoin miner
Pipe, an alternative financing startup, is partnering with Compass Mining in a deal that will enable the bitcoin mining firm to offer a new type of buy now, pay later financing to crypto customers.
How it works: The so-called "mine now, pay later" offering lets Compass — or really, any company selling cryptocurrency mining hardware — to provide more flexible payment terms to customers.
- Bitcoin mining equipment isn't cheap. Now, customers who purchase hardware from Compass Mining can pay for managed hosting services in monthly installments.
- Compass can then trade those contracts on Pipe's marketplace and get paid upfront.
- "This democratizes access for anyone that can afford a smaller down payment and make flexible monthly payments to be able to access their offering," Pipe co-founder and co-CEO Harry Hurst tells Axios.
The big picture: The key to this partnership is how it allows the company to extend its financing marketplace to new industries and verticals.
- The API hooks into Pipe's broader platform that connects recurring revenue businesses with pension funds, hedge funds, and family offices — basically anyone who wants access to an alternative type of fixed-income yielding asset.
- "What we're really building is a global trading platform for recurring revenue as an asset class," Hurst says.
Context: Pipe got its start offering financing to SaaS companies with predictable revenues before it expanded.
- Today, SaaS businesses make up less than 50% of Pipe's business. Other sectors it serves include insurance companies, property management companies, and direct-to-consumer subscription businesses, according to Hurst.
To read about more fintech deals, subscribe to our Axios Pro Fintech newsletter here.