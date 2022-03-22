Pipe inks "mine now, pay later" deal with Bitcoin miner

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Pipe, an alternative financing startup, is partnering with Compass Mining in a deal that will enable the bitcoin mining firm to offer a new type of buy now, pay later financing to crypto customers.

How it works: The so-called "mine now, pay later" offering lets Compass — or really, any company selling cryptocurrency mining hardware — to provide more flexible payment terms to customers.

Bitcoin mining equipment isn't cheap. Now, customers who purchase hardware from Compass Mining can pay for managed hosting services in monthly installments.

Compass can then trade those contracts on Pipe's marketplace and get paid upfront.

"This democratizes access for anyone that can afford a smaller down payment and make flexible monthly payments to be able to access their offering," Pipe co-founder and co-CEO Harry Hurst tells Axios.

The big picture: The key to this partnership is how it allows the company to extend its financing marketplace to new industries and verticals.

The API hooks into Pipe's broader platform that connects recurring revenue businesses with pension funds, hedge funds, and family offices — basically anyone who wants access to an alternative type of fixed-income yielding asset.

"What we're really building is a global trading platform for recurring revenue as an asset class," Hurst says.

Context: Pipe got its start offering financing to SaaS companies with predictable revenues before it expanded.

Today, SaaS businesses make up less than 50% of Pipe's business. Other sectors it serves include insurance companies, property management companies, and direct-to-consumer subscription businesses, according to Hurst.

To read about more fintech deals, subscribe to our Axios Pro Fintech newsletter here.