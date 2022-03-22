Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Corporate card and spend management startup Jeeves announced it raised $180 million in Series C funding led by China's Tencent at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

Why it matters: Jeeves believes its international reach will set it apart for customers with multinational operations, differentiating it from its more provincial peers.

Other investors in the round include GIC, Stanford University, a16z, CRV, Silicon Valley Bank, FT Partners, Clocktower Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund, Haven Ventures, Gaingels, and Spike Ventures.

"We can offer [customers] a clearing mechanism for [multiple] cards, local payments, and working capital loans in multiple currencies," CEO Dileep Thazhmon said.

"That becomes very appealing," he says, "because they don't have to move money back and forth, and they don't have to pay FX fees."

How it works: Jeeves has built a proprietary infrastructure that lets customers make cross-border payments and pay vendors with corporate cards — all without foreign exchange fees or relying on different banks or financial institutions across multiple regions.

The company has four core products today: a corporate card, B2B payments, working capital loans — which are 30- to 90-day loans in the local currency — and Jeeves Growth, the company's venture debt/revenue financing product.

"One of the biggest things we sell is this consolidation of all your payments out all your B2B stack into one single platform — versus having four or five different vendors and then having a team to manage all that," Thazhmon says.

Context: Jeeves is hardly alone in this space. Just yesterday, corporate card startup Ramp raised $200 million at an $8.1 billion valuation.

What's next: Today, Jeeves serves companies across 24 countries and 3 continents, including North America, Latin America, and Europe. But with the new funding, Jeeves plans to expand its operations to cover more than 40 countries over the next 3 years.

