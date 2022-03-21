Ramp goes on funding romp, now valued at $8.1 billion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Corporate card and spend management startup Ramp has raised $200 million in funding at an $8.1 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This deal feels as if it time-traveled in from the highs of 2020, and shows that investors are still piling into red-hot companies and industries despite macro headwinds.

Founders Fund led the round and was joined by Stripe, Iconiq Capital, and Thrive Capital. The financing also included $550 million in debt.

Ramp competitor Brex achieved a $12.3 billion valuation in January, while Ramp peer TripActions raised at a $7.3 billion valuation in October.

Ramp CEO Eric Glyman said he believes there is an increasing differentiation between the companies, even as they go after the same problem.

"I think as time passes, the businesses will look very different," Glyman tells Axios.

Still, Ramp recently entered into TripActions' arena with a business travel solution.

State of play: Brex launched a venture debt product last year, but Glyman believes that business is less relevant for Ramp.

Brex also unveiled a premium software product, but Ramp's similar offering remains free, with revenue driven via interchange fees.

Ramp has a Google ad not so subtly headlined, "Ramp vs Brex: See Why Leaders Choose Ramp." Another reads, "Best Alternative to Brex."

Our thought bubble: How will all these well-funded companies in the spend management space use their war chests against each other and legacy players like Amex?