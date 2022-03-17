Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yuga Labs is letting more people into their Bored Ape club, with the launch of its own ApeCoin token and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) tasked with overseeing it.

Why it matters: Prior to the token launch, being a part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club required owning one of 10,000 NFTs issued by Yuga Labs.

But even the cheapest of Bored Apes go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ApeCoin allows even those who are not ethereum-rich to participate in the ecosystem by purchasing it through a variety of crypto exchanges.

Details: 8% of ApeCoin tokens will go to the BAYC founders, 16% will go to the Yuga Labs team, 14% to launch contributors (i.e., Yuga partners and investors), 15% to Bored Apes and Mutant Apes collectors, and 47% will be released as part of the DAO’s “ecosystem fund.”

It's that last 47% which will become available to the general public.

Of note: A portion of the allocation — equal to 1% of the total token supply — will be donated to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation.

Yes, but: While Yuga Labs will have a fairly large number of ApeCoins at launch, the company is being careful to separate itself from stewardship of the token.

Instead, ApeCoin is launching with a new corporate parent — the Ape Foundation — and a DAO that governs it.

"It’s much more complicated to construct a legally compliant token and set it up in a responsible, sustainable way," Bored Ape's Twitter page read, after it was asked in October about releasing coins.

ApeCoin DAO council members include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, FTX’s Amy Wu, Sound Ventures’ Maaria Bajwa, Animoca’s Yat Siu, and Horizen Labs’ Dean Steinbeck.

What they're saying: “Today we’re making the ‘Club’ bigger with ApeCoin,” Ohanian said in a statement to the press.