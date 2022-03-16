JPMorgan buys its own Carta

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Banking giant JPMorgan said Tuesday it will acquire Global Shares, an Ireland-based share-plan management software maker.

The deal is valued at around $750 million, Barron's reports, citing a source.

Why it matters: As the private markets balloon, banks are increasingly engaging earlier and earlier in the company lifecycle, with share-plan management tech being one of the services that help them do so.

Global Shares has a client base of over 600 corporate clients that range from early-stage start-ups to mature multinational public corporations, per a JP Morgan press release.

Context: Investment banking rival Morgan Stanley in 2019 announced it would acquire Solium, a stock plan management company, for about $900 million. The business was later rebranded Shareworks.