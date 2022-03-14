Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs bought a treasure trove of NFT IP late Friday, acquiring thousands of CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs.

Why it matters: Altogether, Yuga now controls NFTs with around $5.5 billion in market cap, which could spark further consolidation in the market for non-fungible collectibles.

Details: The team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club is acquiring more than 400 CryptoPunks and 1,700 Meebits from their original creators.

Under new ownership, Yuga Labs hopes to grant intellectual property and commercialization rights to CryptoPunks and Meebits owners — something many in the community have been asking for.

The sale price was not disclosed, and Larva Labs says it will continue to operate independently and work on new projects.

Context: Originally launched in 2017 as a digital art project, CryptoPunks are worth about $2 billion in market cap and are the second-most valuable NFT collection in the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bored Apes are first on that list, valued at about $2.2 billion. Yuga Labs' Mutant Apes ($842 million) and Bored Ape Kennel Club ($177 million) also rank prominently.

Meebits, meanwhile, are valued at around $306.5 million.

Yes, but: The acquisition comes as the buzz around NFTs has started to cool off.

According to data from sales tracker NonFungible, NFT transaction totals were 10x higher through August and September of last year than they are today.

Of note: Yuga Labs was in talks with Andreessen Horowitz to raise at least $200 million at a $5 billion valuation, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva and Dan Primack reported last month.