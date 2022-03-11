Stripping down Stripe's crypto push

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Stripe on Thursday announced that it is now supporting cryptocurrency businesses and has already onboarded well-known names, including FTX, Blockchain.com and Nifty Gateway.

Why it matters: For Stripe — known for powering payments in much of the startup ecosystem — the move into crypto plugs a noticeable hole in its customer base.

For crypto lovers, the payments darling having their back is yet another signal that crypto is going mainstream.

Context: Stripe has long been bullish on crypto, but has struggled to find a business rationale for the asset class and has historically considered companies in the space risky.

In 2018, Stripe ended support for payments made in bitcoin, saying the rising value of the cryptocurrency made it less useful for such transactions.

Stripe previously barred many cryptocurrency and mining businesses from its services, saying the sector posed “elevated financial risk.”

That began changing late last year amid a frenzy of crypto deal-making.

Stripe signaled it was getting back into crypto by making hires in October and adding Paradigm's Matt Huang to its board in November.

Be smart: This isn't Stripe full-on body-slamming into the crypto industry — at least not yet.

The announcement centers on how exchanges, NFT companies and wallet providers can use Stripe’s existing products to buy crypto and NFTs using debit cards and ACH bank transfers; for fraud mitigation; and for handling compliance.

"To date, the crypto industry has struggled with poor reliability and low authorization rates when it comes to accepting fiat payments," a Stripe spokesperson wrote in an email.

What we’re watching: Whether Stripe finds a way back into crypto-native payments.

Crypto proponents say using the asset directly for payments is faster, cheaper, and has the potential to disrupt Stripe itself. But the technology has yet to replace existing rails.

On Thursday, the Stripe page introducing its web3 push included a line about "easy-to-use integrations for stablecoin payouts."

Industry watchers took that as a potential sign of a return to crypto payments using stablecoins.

That reference disappeared on Friday, and Stripe declined to comment.

Zooming out: Yes, multiple payments players can coexist here, with companies often using several providers. But there's maybe just a touch of 🌶️spic🌶️📷 here, too.