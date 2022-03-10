Fintech-focused Portage Ventures raises its biggest fund to date

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fintech-f0cused Portage Ventures said it raised $616 million of a planned $700 million for its third fund.

Why it matters: This new fund, Portage's largest yet, signals continued competition in early-stage fintech valuations at a time when later-stage businesses are getting bruised.

Details: Portage will not make direct token investments, though Portage makes bets on crypto infrastructure companies, firm co-founder and CEO Adam Felesky tells Axios.

In another sign that Portage believes high, early-stage valuations are here to stay, the fund — by a conservative estimate — plans to invest an average $14 million per company in its third fund.

That figure was closer to $11 million for its second fund.

Yes but: It's more nuanced than early-stage = good, late-stage = bad.

Early-stage "consumer fintech is seeing a little more pressure given the capital intensity required to be a market leader," says Felesky.

The bottom line: The early-stage fintech space is not immune to the public market's turn away from growth and risk.