Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved all three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nominees in bipartisan votes Tuesday morning.
Why it matters: It sends them toward likely confirmation on the floor by the end of this month, when the commission is set to lose its quorum.
Driving the news: Democrat David Rosner and Republican Lindsay See both cleared the panel 16–3.
What's next: Chair Joe Manchin told reporters he expects to get them over the finish line before the end of June.