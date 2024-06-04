Axios Pro Exclusive Content

FERC nominees advance

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved all three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nominees in bipartisan votes Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: It sends them toward likely confirmation on the floor by the end of this month, when the commission is set to lose its quorum.

Driving the news: Democrat David Rosner and Republican Lindsay See both cleared the panel 16–3.

  • Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley opposed both nominees. Mike Lee also opposed Rosner, and Mazie Hirono voted "no" on See.
  • The other Democratic nominee, Judy Chang, advanced 15–4, with Hawley and three other Republicans voting against her.

What's next: Chair Joe Manchin told reporters he expects to get them over the finish line before the end of June.

  • "Since you saw bipartisan support pretty strongly in favor of all three, shouldn't be a problem on the floor," he said.
