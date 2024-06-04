Share on email (opens in new window)

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved all three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nominees in bipartisan votes Tuesday morning. Why it matters: It sends them toward likely confirmation on the floor by the end of this month, when the commission is set to lose its quorum.

Driving the news: Democrat David Rosner and Republican Lindsay See both cleared the panel 16–3.

Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley opposed both nominees. Mike Lee also opposed Rosner, and Mazie Hirono voted "no" on See.

The other Democratic nominee, Judy Chang, advanced 15–4, with Hawley and three other Republicans voting against her.

What's next: Chair Joe Manchin told reporters he expects to get them over the finish line before the end of June.