Roughly 300 executives and climate tech leaders have signed on to a letter pushing Congress to keep the IRA intact.
Why it matters: It shows how startups and investors in the climate tech world — not traditionally a big lobbying force — could step in to protect the climate law from GOP repeal attempts.
Driving the news: Rolling back the IRA's energy incentives "would be nothing short of an economic and national security disaster," they wrote in the letter to Hill leadership.
Yes, but: This letter doesn't include executives from the biggest players in energy world.