Exclusive: Climate tech execs push to keep IRA

A Ben & Jerry's store in Barcelona. Photo: Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Roughly 300 executives and climate tech leaders have signed on to a letter pushing Congress to keep the IRA intact.

Why it matters: It shows how startups and investors in the climate tech world — not traditionally a big lobbying force — could step in to protect the climate law from GOP repeal attempts.

Driving the news: Rolling back the IRA's energy incentives "would be nothing short of an economic and national security disaster," they wrote in the letter to Hill leadership.

  • "Worst of all, repeal would solidify our international competitors' head start and leave America dependent on those competitors and even adversaries."
  • Signatories include top executives from solar and storage developer CleanCapital, startup Lumen Energy, advanced geothermal company Bedrock and ice cream mainstay Ben & Jerry's.

Yes, but: This letter doesn't include executives from the biggest players in energy world.

  • Still, it's a preview of the pressure we'll see from companies across the board worried that a GOP takeover could mean repeal efforts or debilitating changes to implementation.
