Roughly 300 executives and climate tech leaders have signed on to a letter pushing Congress to keep the IRA intact. Why it matters: It shows how startups and investors in the climate tech world — not traditionally a big lobbying force — could step in to protect the climate law from GOP repeal attempts.

Driving the news: Rolling back the IRA's energy incentives "would be nothing short of an economic and national security disaster," they wrote in the letter to Hill leadership.

"Worst of all, repeal would solidify our international competitors' head start and leave America dependent on those competitors and even adversaries."

Signatories include top executives from solar and storage developer CleanCapital, startup Lumen Energy, advanced geothermal company Bedrock and ice cream mainstay Ben & Jerry's.

Yes, but: This letter doesn't include executives from the biggest players in energy world.