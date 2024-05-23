Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

House Republicans have farm bill climate amendments that are worth watching. Why it matters: As we said, it's still early in the markup. But these amendments raised our eyebrows.

✈️ 1. Aviation fuel plan: Max Miller is trying to establish a government-wide strategy on the production of "sustainable" aviation fuels.

🌎 2. Molinaro's climate push: Marc Molinaro wants the USDA to be required to educate farmers on the carbon-cutting benefits of energy-efficient pumping systems.

🍔 3. Anti-lab meat: Zach Nunn has an amendment that would bar federal funding for research on lab-grown meat.

🔥 4. Right-of-ways: Doug LaMalfa is seeking to create a categorical exclusion for utilities' vegetation management plans.