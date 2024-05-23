Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Farm bill amendments to watch

House Republicans have farm bill climate amendments that are worth watching.

Why it matters: As we said, it's still early in the markup. But these amendments raised our eyebrows.

✈️ 1. Aviation fuel plan: Max Miller is trying to establish a government-wide strategy on the production of "sustainable" aviation fuels.

🌎 2. Molinaro's climate push: Marc Molinaro wants the USDA to be required to educate farmers on the carbon-cutting benefits of energy-efficient pumping systems.

🍔 3. Anti-lab meat: Zach Nunn has an amendment that would bar federal funding for research on lab-grown meat.

🔥 4. Right-of-ways: Doug LaMalfa is seeking to create a categorical exclusion for utilities' vegetation management plans.

