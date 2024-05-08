Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of the Hill's top permitting negotiators are going after the Biden administration's new NEPA rules. Why it matters: A new bipartisan Congressional Review Act resolution is the latest sign that the debate between the Hill and White House on permitting has gone sour.

Driving the news: Garret Graves, Bruce Westerman, Joe Manchin and Dan Sullivan are leading the bicameral CRA measure to repeal the Council on Environmental Quality's NEPA rules.

Graves called the rules "a blatant violation of the actual bipartisan agreement that we negotiated and President Biden signed into law last year."

The other side: CEQ pitched its "phase 2" NEPA rules, finalized last week, as a way to speed up permitting for energy projects.

The move implements the NEPA changes that Congress made in the debt ceiling deal, puts a fresh focus on environmental justice and scales back some of the Trump administration's permitting tweaks.

What's next: Manchin's expected to drop a new permitting proposal any week now, but we remain doubtful of permitting reform's prospects.