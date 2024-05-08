Graves in February. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Some of the Hill's top permitting negotiators are going after the Biden administration's new NEPA rules.
Why it matters: A new bipartisan Congressional Review Act resolution is the latest sign that the debate between the Hill and White House on permitting has gone sour.
Driving the news: Garret Graves, Bruce Westerman, Joe Manchin and Dan Sullivan are leading the bicameral CRA measure to repeal the Council on Environmental Quality's NEPA rules.
The other side: CEQ pitched its "phase 2" NEPA rules, finalized last week, as a way to speed up permitting for energy projects.
What's next: Manchin's expected to drop a new permitting proposal any week now, but we remain doubtful of permitting reform's prospects.