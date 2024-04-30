Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The Senate this evening passed the Russian uranium ban bill, sending it to President Biden's desk after a lengthy delay.
Why it matters: The legislation could shake up the nuclear power industry's fuel supply — but it also opens up billions in funding for domestic production of enriched uranium.
Driving the news: The Senate passed the bill — the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act — by unanimous consent.
Context: The first spending bill signed into law this year included $2.7 billion in reprogrammed money for enriched uranium supply.