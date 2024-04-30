The farm bill is beginning to collide with the aviation sector's climate efforts. Why it matters: The climate-smart ag money that's key to farm bill negotiations is relevant to the push to make more "sustainable" aviation fuel — and the IRA's benefit to industry.

Driving the news: Airlines and ethanol reps recently wrote top farm bill negotiators asking them to include the Farm to Fly Act. It would specify government use of a specific model for the IRA aviation fuel credit to let "climate-smart" ethanol blends qualify.

We're awaiting a final answer from the administration on whether it'll let ethanol into the equation. News may come as soon as today.

But for now it's clear that the farm bill is the industry's backup plan.

Between the lines: Aviation's unification with ethanol could create a potent political coalition for keeping climate-smart ag money in the bill.

The climate-smart money is already going toward "sustainable" aviation fuel projects, including a major effort from fuel startup Gevo.

As we've explained, Republicans have wanted to remove the climate requirements on the money and let it flow into broader farmland conservation programs.

House Democrats have dug in against the idea, telling Republicans in a memo last week obtained by Axios that the bill "must maintain the climate sideboards." (They bolded it in the doc themselves.)

What's next: Dusty Johnson, who chairs House Ag's commodity markets subcommittee, said he expects a farm bill before Memorial Day … though we've been talking about ETAs for a while now.