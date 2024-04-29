Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
The bipartisan FAA bill heading to the Senate floor contains energy policy nuggets.
Why it matters: Although it contains no permitting panacea or jet fuel free-for-all, the five-year FAA reauthorization deal plays into the government's efforts to decarbonize aviation.
Driving the news: Language in the FAA deal would require the agency to develop a research strategy for hydrogen-based commercial flight.
What's next: The Senate may vote as soon as this week on the bill.