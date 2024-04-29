Axios Pro Exclusive Content

The FAA bill's energy policy nuggets

headshot
Illustrated collage of airplanes and shipping containers.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The bipartisan FAA bill heading to the Senate floor contains energy policy nuggets.

Why it matters: Although it contains no permitting panacea or jet fuel free-for-all, the five-year FAA reauthorization deal plays into the government's efforts to decarbonize aviation.

Driving the news: Language in the FAA deal would require the agency to develop a research strategy for hydrogen-based commercial flight.

  • Plus, the Transportation Department will have to issue recommendations for aircraft "powered by new aviation fuels and fuel systems."
  • There's language repealing certain carbon credit purchase requirements for airports, as well as "streamlining" the environmental approval process for specific airport facilities and upgrades.

What's next: The Senate may vote as soon as this week on the bill.

