The bipartisan FAA bill heading to the Senate floor contains energy policy nuggets. Why it matters: Although it contains no permitting panacea or jet fuel free-for-all, the five-year FAA reauthorization deal plays into the government's efforts to decarbonize aviation.

Driving the news: Language in the FAA deal would require the agency to develop a research strategy for hydrogen-based commercial flight.

Plus, the Transportation Department will have to issue recommendations for aircraft "powered by new aviation fuels and fuel systems."

There's language repealing certain carbon credit purchase requirements for airports, as well as "streamlining" the environmental approval process for specific airport facilities and upgrades.

What's next: The Senate may vote as soon as this week on the bill.