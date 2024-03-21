Biden's chief overseas mining security official assured Congress he's moving swiftly to address China's resource stranglehold. Why it matters: U.S. officials trying to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative risk getting political backlash from Republicans' nationalist wing.

Driving the news: Biden's signature overseas mining initiative — the Mineral Security Partnership — is activating projects at "lightning speed," State Department undersecretary Jose Fernandez told the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.

Fernandez runs the MSP, which he explained made a few big announcements late last year, including the U.S. lending up to $150 million to a graphite mine in Mozambique.

"Countries are hungry for U.S. investment," he said. "We have a different offer from the PRC."

Between the lines: The most blistering criticism came from Rep. Keith Self, who said almost all minerals considered "critical" by the U.S. are in Alaska. So, he asked, why talk to other countries?

"We have looked at projects in the U.S.," Fernandez said. "If there are projects in Alaska, we will help find investors. We will help find financing."

Catch up quick: The MSP organizes financing from both U.S. agencies as well as other countries and private capital.

The MSP includes partner nations such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and the U.K.

Friction point: When asked by Chris Smith, Fernandez declined to endorse a bill that would make the U.S. assume cobalt imported from Congo is tainted by child labor.

Fernandez didn't comment directly on the measure. But he did speak of a competitive advantage in getting involved in Congo's cobalt industry to be able to address concerns about child labor and other human rights.

Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Fernandez spoke of a competitive advantage in getting involved in Congo's cobalt industry to address concerns about child labor and other human rights. (He did not say child labor creates a competitive advantage.)