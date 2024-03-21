Biden's minerals strategy gets panned
Biden's chief overseas mining security official assured Congress he's moving swiftly to address China's resource stranglehold.
Why it matters: U.S. officials trying to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative risk getting political backlash from Republicans' nationalist wing.
Driving the news: Biden's signature overseas mining initiative — the Mineral Security Partnership — is activating projects at "lightning speed," State Department undersecretary Jose Fernandez told the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
- Fernandez runs the MSP, which he explained made a few big announcements late last year, including the U.S. lending up to $150 million to a graphite mine in Mozambique.
- "Countries are hungry for U.S. investment," he said. "We have a different offer from the PRC."
Between the lines: The most blistering criticism came from Rep. Keith Self, who said almost all minerals considered "critical" by the U.S. are in Alaska. So, he asked, why talk to other countries?
- "We have looked at projects in the U.S.," Fernandez said. "If there are projects in Alaska, we will help find investors. We will help find financing."
Catch up quick: The MSP organizes financing from both U.S. agencies as well as other countries and private capital.
- The MSP includes partner nations such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and the U.K.
Friction point: When asked by Chris Smith, Fernandez declined to endorse a bill that would make the U.S. assume cobalt imported from Congo is tainted by child labor.
- Fernandez didn't comment directly on the measure. But he did speak of a competitive advantage in getting involved in Congo's cobalt industry to be able to address concerns about child labor and other human rights.
Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Fernandez spoke of a competitive advantage in getting involved in Congo's cobalt industry to address concerns about child labor and other human rights. (He did not say child labor creates a competitive advantage.)