Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm provided House appropriators today with timelines and key updates on nuclear fuel, hydrogen and transformers. Why it matters: Her comments indicate how the administration will grapple with members' concerns about Russian uranium and the IRA.

Driving the news: Granholm told the Appropriations energy subcommittee that the administration would prefer to see a Russian enriched uranium ban enacted into law rather than done administratively.

She explained that the FY2024 funding bill specifies that DOE cannot "repurpose" money from the civil nuclear credit program for HALEU until the supplies are banned from Russia.

When subcommittee Chair Chuck Fleischmann said the law provided for administrative action as well as a law, Granholm said the administration is "concerned about the enduring nature" of an executive-only approach.

"I strongly hope and encourage that Congress does that [ban] so that we can move with alacrity," she said.

Zoom in: Expect a final energy efficiency rule on distribution transformers to be released before June, Granholm said.

The agency has been "working with industry" to respond to steel sector concerns, which ranking member Marcy Kaptur echoed.

"Adjustments have been made," Granholm said.

What she's saying: Graham was tight-lipped on the administration's hydrogen tax credit implementation. But she hinted, during an exchange with top Approps Democrat Rosa DeLauro, that changes may be coming.

DeLauro represents a state that is one of the most promising for hydrogen fuel cell development.

"Some concerns [have been] raised that the guidance as proposed may inadvertently create a disincentive to use clean energy to produce hydrogen," DeLauro said of the administration's plan for the 45V tax credit.

Granholm parried the inquiry with a bland remark — but did imply a possible shift in implementation strategy: "I look forward to seeing the rule finalized in a way that ensures we have a clean hydrogen economy."