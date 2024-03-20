President Biden's final rules for cleaner cars are another effort to appease business types while keeping climate activists happy. Why it matters: We're seeing a pattern in Biden's climate rules — slightly weakened official regs that are examples of managing the Democratic coalition.

Think EPA's power plant rule and the SEC climate disclosure rule, in which industry won capitulations on using gas for fuel and on tracking supply chain emissions.

Driving the news: The EPA today rolled out its tailpipe standards for cars, SUVs, pickups and medium-duty vans model years 2027 to 2032. The agency finished its standards through 2026 earlier in Biden's term.

The rule would substantially curb vehicles' emissions of greenhouse gases, particulate matter (PM 2.5) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Carmakers will be compelled to sell a fleet matching an increasingly stringent average vehicle emissions standard over time, or face financial penalties.

Zoom in: This a big win for the campaign to decarbonize transportation and one of multiple actions that were expected on cars and climate.

The Energy Department yesterday finished a key fuel efficiency benchmark.

We're also expecting the Transportation Department to finish emissions standards for buses and trucks soon.

Between the lines: Carmakers will still face incredible pressure to sell more EVs under the final rule — with a big caveat.

For cars, the standards would cut the current average CO2 grams-per-mile standard essentially in half. For pickups and vans, it would be about 44% lower.

But there's now some lenience, as companies get more time to comply with the standards than under the initial proposed rule.

Officials also told reporters yesterday they expect carmakers to sell more plug-in hybrids to meet the tailpipe standards, which the EPA insists are "technology-neutral."

What EPA's saying: Per a fact sheet shared with Axios, officials expect "manufacturers will choose to produce a diverse range of clean vehicles under the standards, including cleaner gasoline vehicles, hybrids … and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles … and full battery electric vehicles."

"This will translate into more vehicle options for consumers in the showroom."

Between the lines: This is yet another example of a Biden climate rule becoming milder during the comment period.

As we've noted, these compromises can have a political benefit down ballot.

What we're watching: After the SEC climate disclosure rule got nixed by a judge last week, we'll be closely monitoring the GOP legal challenges against the car standards.