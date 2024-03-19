House Republicans' new oversight campaign against the SEC's climate disclosure rule will add to the pressure the agency faces in the courts.

Why it matters: We're seeing the opening shots in what promises to be a lengthy fight on the Hill over the rule as court challenges play out.

Driving the news: At a Financial Services oversight subcommittee field hearing Monday, Republicans celebrated Friday's federal court ruling that temporarily blocked the rule.

Republicans have also lined up a separate subcommittee hearing Wednesday on a slate of bills that would require the SEC to do cost-benefit analyses in its rulemakings and limit its ability to write sweeping regulatory proposals.

While the legislation isn't directly targeted at the climate rule, it will certainly become part of the broader Hill conversation about emissions disclosure.

That adds to a flurry of GOP-led oversight requests on climate disclosures and a larger slate of anti-ESG bills that the committee has tried to push this Congress.

What they're saying: Rep. Bill Huizenga previewed the oversight plans: "Given this lack of cooperation and the content of the material turned over to the committee, I can only conclude that Chair [Gary] Gensler does not really want us to see the flimsy basis on which he has crafted this rule."

The SEC "flooded committee staff with tens of thousands of pages of unresponsive documents" in response to oversight requests, he said during the field hearing.

In response, the SEC offered a March 6 statement from Gensler providing a justification for his agency's approach to the climate rule.

Between the lines: Congress isn't going to successfully repeal the rule via the Congressional Review Act in the near term, but these kinds of pressure campaigns can influence how agencies act.

"You can be certain that any efforts to restrict the SEC's authority will get a lot of attention, I think both from the SEC as well as from the administration," said John Kostyack, an environmental attorney who consulted for the Sierra Club on the disclosure rule.

Zoom in: This is all simmering alongside the legal battles, which lawmakers will do their best to influence.

Expect amicus briefs from the Hill in the lawsuits filed by GOP states and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

This fight also shows how Republican-led states will use the major questions doctrine, established in West Virginia v. EPA, to take a whack at environmental rulemakings.

The other side: We're seeing some crossed battle lines here, with the Sierra Club launching its own lawsuit that argues the final rule is too weak.