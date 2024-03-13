What we're watching: 45X tweaks
Mar 13, 2024
Simmering concern on the Hill about implementation of the IRA's advanced manufacturing incentive could turn into a real legislative push — but not immediately.
Why it matters: Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to block companies associated with "foreign entities of concern" — namely China — from getting the 45X credit, as we wrote yesterday.
- It's the kind of policy we could see a lame duck or future Republican Congress pursue in lieu of full IRA repeal.
Zoom in: From a hallway chat with Brown and his staff yesterday, it doesn't sound as if he has his own legislation ready for prime time yet.
- "We want these companies that are getting tax incentives to actually produce here, not just assemble here, not just import from 12 countries and get a tax break when they do the assembly here," Brown told reporters.
- Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Carol Miller floated a GOP bill in December that would disqualify companies who have 10% or more of their equity interests controlled by a foreign adversary.
- It also includes broad language that would block companies "directly or indirectly controlled, directed, or materially influenced" by foreign adversaries from getting the 45X credit.
The bottom line: This 45X maneuvering is worth your attention, especially considering the Hill hubbub about China lately (see: the TikTok bill).