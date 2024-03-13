Simmering concern on the Hill about implementation of the IRA's advanced manufacturing incentive could turn into a real legislative push — but not immediately. Why it matters: Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to block companies associated with "foreign entities of concern" — namely China — from getting the 45X credit, as we wrote yesterday.

It's the kind of policy we could see a lame duck or future Republican Congress pursue in lieu of full IRA repeal.

Zoom in: From a hallway chat with Brown and his staff yesterday, it doesn't sound as if he has his own legislation ready for prime time yet.

"We want these companies that are getting tax incentives to actually produce here, not just assemble here, not just import from 12 countries and get a tax break when they do the assembly here," Brown told reporters.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Carol Miller floated a GOP bill in December that would disqualify companies who have 10% or more of their equity interests controlled by a foreign adversary.

It also includes broad language that would block companies "directly or indirectly controlled, directed, or materially influenced" by foreign adversaries from getting the 45X credit.

The bottom line: This 45X maneuvering is worth your attention, especially considering the Hill hubbub about China lately (see: the TikTok bill).