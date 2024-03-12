Top GOP aide heads to Boundary Stone
Mar 12, 2024
Emily Domenech, a top energy aide to the House speaker, is headed to the private sector.
Why it matters: Domenech is a longtime fixture in the GOP energy and climate world, which will make her an influential lobbyist.
Driving the news: Boundary Stone Partners announced Tuesday that she's joining as a senior vice president.
- Domenech was a senior policy advisor working on energy in Kevin McCarthy's speakership office, where she helped negotiate the permitting provisions in the debt ceiling deal.
- She kept that role with Patrick McHenry and Mike Johnson after McCarthy was ousted.