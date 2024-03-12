Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Top GOP aide heads to Boundary Stone

Mar 12, 2024
Emily Domenech

Emily Domenech. Photo courtesy Boundary Stone

Emily Domenech, a top energy aide to the House speaker, is headed to the private sector.

Why it matters: Domenech is a longtime fixture in the GOP energy and climate world, which will make her an influential lobbyist.

Driving the news: Boundary Stone Partners announced Tuesday that she's joining as a senior vice president.

  • Domenech was a senior policy advisor working on energy in Kevin McCarthy's speakership office, where she helped negotiate the permitting provisions in the debt ceiling deal.
  • She kept that role with Patrick McHenry and Mike Johnson after McCarthy was ousted.
