Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse thinks his offshore wind leasing bill may have a path this year. Why it matters: The RISEE Act would set up a system to send offshore wind revenues to states for coastal restoration and conservation, providing a possible incentive for development in places like the Gulf Coast.

It's got dozens of bipartisan cosponsors in both the House and Senate.

What they're saying: Whitehouse said he and Bill Cassidy are trying to "sort out a pathway" for the legislation with the Louisiana-heavy House leadership team.

"I don't think this is a unanimous consent bill," he told Axios on the sidelines of ACORE's annual policy forum. "But there are plenty of vehicles available once the deal comes together."

What we're watching: Whitehouse also has an interesting discussion draft bill — the COLLABORATE Act — that would coordinate offshore wind transmission permitting.

"I think we're probably pretty close to landing the final text, but we're wide open to further amendments," he said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Whitehouse said he did not think his offshore wind leasing bill would obtain unanimous consent.