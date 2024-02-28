EV supporters are trying to snuff out the bipartisan AM radio bill before it can get into any must-pass legislative package. Why it matters: Carmakers say the AM radio mandate proposal, backed by broadcasters, would particularly affect EVs because their frequencies interact with other parts of the vehicles.

Driving the news: Washington allies of the EV industry are redoubling their efforts on the bill, placing Beltway ads and circulating fresh literature on Capitol Hill.

The Consumer Technology Association, which represents EV startups Tesla, Rivian and Lucid, has been running ads on the Punchbowl daily podcast this week opposing the legislation.

CTA has also begun circulating a joint one-pager on the Hill with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and ZETA, which represents companies up and down the EV supply chain.

"Mandating analog AM radios in every vehicle stretches the traditional approach to vehicle safety, affects innovation and undermines the expansion of safer and cleaner transportation," reads the one-pager, which Axios obtained Wednesday.

What they're saying: This new offensive is aimed at preempting any effort to stick the AM radio bill into an omnibus package to fund the government or enact other must-pass bills this year, said CTA's India Herdman.