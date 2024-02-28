Axios Pro Exclusive Content

EV world tries to kill the AM radio star

Feb 28, 2024
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

EV supporters are trying to snuff out the bipartisan AM radio bill before it can get into any must-pass legislative package.

Why it matters: Carmakers say the AM radio mandate proposal, backed by broadcasters, would particularly affect EVs because their frequencies interact with other parts of the vehicles.

Driving the news: Washington allies of the EV industry are redoubling their efforts on the bill, placing Beltway ads and circulating fresh literature on Capitol Hill.

  • The Consumer Technology Association, which represents EV startups Tesla, Rivian and Lucid, has been running ads on the Punchbowl daily podcast this week opposing the legislation.
  • CTA has also begun circulating a joint one-pager on the Hill with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and ZETA, which represents companies up and down the EV supply chain.
  • "Mandating analog AM radios in every vehicle stretches the traditional approach to vehicle safety, affects innovation and undermines the expansion of safer and cleaner transportation," reads the one-pager, which Axios obtained Wednesday.

What they're saying: This new offensive is aimed at preempting any effort to stick the AM radio bill into an omnibus package to fund the government or enact other must-pass bills this year, said CTA's India Herdman.

  • "The ads are necessary, because as long as the broadcasters are pushing this bill, we're going to have to fight back," Herdman told Axios.
