The Golden Pass LNG plant under construction in Texas. Photo: Julia Naue/picture alliance via Getty Images

The House passed its anti-LNG pause bill on Thursday with support from Democrats. Why it matters: The bill's vote provided tea leaves on today's politics surrounding gas — even though there's little chance of movement beyond this point.

Driving the news: The House passed the "Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act" by a vote of 224-200.

Nine Democrats voted for the bill, including the usual mod squad suspects, such as Jared Golden, Jim Costa and Henry Cuellar.

It's a relatively small number of defections, indicating that members are interested in holding their fire toward President Biden on the LNG pause.

Zoom in: The bill would put FERC in charge of approving the types of LNG export terminals currently being paused and determine them to be in the national interest.

As you may recall, what DOE did was specifically pause approvals for terminals to export LNG to non-free trade agreement nations.

This pause is supposed to allow DOE time to review whether the exports are in the national interest — so the bill would essentially make what DOE is doing moot.

What they're saying: Raúl Grijalva, a progressive backing the pause, said he believes supporting Biden's re-election bid will give activists the opportunity to make sure DOE's action sticks.

"We've got to keep the pressure up," Max Frost told Axios.

What's next: More hearings, letters and impassioned statements on all sides of this fight.