Experts say we'll need carbon removal to meet global climate goals. Giana Amador wants Washington to get the message. Why she matters: The IRA and infrastructure law represent a potential boon to the nation's carbon removal industry, which is still in its infancy.

Amador leads the Carbon Removal Alliance, a new industry-backed coalition pushing for Congress to catalyze markets for carbon after it is permanently removed.

Giana and Axios sat down at Haad Thai to gab about carbon removal and Boygenius. Here's an abridged Q&A ...

What are the odds we see Congress support carbon removal this year?

I think the odds are highly likely ... A lot about carbon removal will be in the FY25 appropriations process. The DOE's purchasing prize, the R&D funding. Those are really good opportunities to get points on the board.

What do staffers and lawmakers ask you about carbon removal?

That's a good question. I think for a lot of lawmakers, they want to understand what stage of technology development we're at and how it intersects with their other priorities in Congress. I think [it's about] telling that story that this is a budding industry, and your state, your district has an opportunity to be a part of that.

What should Congress do to support carbon removal?

The single most important thing that Congress can do to support carbon removal solutions is to develop markets. Carbon removal solutions don't have any customers today.

I think it's important for us to think about, what markets can the government create or kickstart [and] oversee in a way that helps spur markets and helps create some of those systems for transparency and accountability?

What are the stakes of the 2024 election for the industry?

I think the stakes are high. Carbon removal has really enjoyed bipartisan support.… That in and of itself is really exciting, and I think makes me pretty optimistic that we can make progress in any election outcome. But that being said, the Biden administration has really been a leader, and in particular Secretary Granholm's Department of Energy has really built out some pioneering work on carbon removal.

Which member of Boygenius is your favorite?

Lucy Dacus is absolutely my favorite. That is the right answer.