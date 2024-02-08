Share on email (opens in new window)

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said today she won't seek re-election.

Why it matters: McMorris Rodgers is a crucial figure for everything relating to energy, health and tech policy in the House.

Her sudden departure after rising the ranks in House leadership is likely to cast a cloud over Congress' policy agenda for the rest of the year.

Driving the news: "I will not be running for re-election to the People's House," she said in a statement.

"We will spend this year honoring the [Energy and Commerce] Committee's rich history — plowing the hard ground necessary to legislate on solutions to make people's lives better and ensure America wins the future," the statement said.

Between the lines: The statement positions her E&C legacy as her primary focus for the rest of the year, which may mean her signature policy bills get more focus.