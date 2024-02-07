EPA's super soot salvo
35 mins ago
The EPA is tightening standards for soot, prompting loud cries from corporate America, Jael writes.
Why it matters: This form of air pollution is linked to asthma, irregular heartbeats, bronchitis and premature death.
State of play: The agency is imposing a new annualized exposure mandate for fine particulates of 9 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), down from the current 12 µg/m3 requirement, Axios Generate's Ben Geman writes.
What they're saying: Environmental groups — a key Democratic political constituency — called it an important public health move.
- But business groups, citing steady improvements in air quality, say ratcheting down requirements again would throttle development and job growth.
