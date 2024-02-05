Automakers are joining the mining industry to push for the Inflation Reduction Act to cover expenses for mineral extraction.

Why it matters: Companies behind the burgeoning U.S. electric vehicle supply chain are joining hands to make a big ask of the Treasury Department — with uncertain odds of success.

Who's on Monday's Treasury letter, according to a copy reviewed by Axios: the National Mining Association and American Exploration and Mining Association, as well as General Motors, Tesla and the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which represents EV startups.

Catch up quick: Mining companies lost out on a tax break they thought they were getting in the IRA, when the Treasury Department said it would not allow costs associated with extraction to qualify for the 45X battery credit.

Treasury said it didn't do what industry expected because of difficulties in avoiding waste and abuse.

Driving the news: The associations and EV manufacturers requested that implementation of the 45X credit be modified to account for "direct and indirect material costs" from extraction.

As proposed, the companies and groups argue, the credit's implementation would amount "to a missed opportunity to incentivize the development of a domestic critical minerals supply chain."

What we're watching: what climate advocates say about this, if anything.