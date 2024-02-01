Sen. Ed Markey is going after artificial intelligence's environmental impacts.

Why it matters: Markey's usually got the pulse of climate activists. If he is targeting an industry, that often means it's become a priority for them.

Driving the news: Markey introduced legislation Thursday that would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to make a rubric for analyzing AI's environmental impacts.

The bill would also require an interagency study of AI's environmental pros and cons.

It'll be cosponsored by Wyden and Sens. Martin Heinrich, Peter Welch and Alex Padilla.

Reality check: A bill like this can have difficulty becoming law without bipartisan support and/or hitching a ride on a larger legislative vehicle. But with "idea" bills that's not always the point.

The big picture: This bill is part of a wider push across the activist space and academia to focus on AI's role in a decarbonizing world.

On the one hand, AI can help with reducing emissions by easing the manpower burden needed to scrutinize energy use. On the other, like with cryptocurrency, AI demands a lot of power.

The federal government is now asking crypto miners for energy data, so it wouldn't be a shock to see the same requested of the AI space.

Our thought bubble, from Axios AI+'s Ryan Heath: While inefficiency should be avoided and measuring energy use is always helpful, significant energy use by AI systems is not inherently bad.