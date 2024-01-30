What we're hearing: Kelly's NEPA CHIPS plan
26 mins ago
Sen. Mark Kelly is taking another stab at getting faster NEPA reviews for semiconductor money.
Why it matters: The Arizona Democrat is concerned that permitting might hold up financing key to President Biden's energy, tech and national security ambitions.
Driving the news: Kelly told Axios in the Senate subway that he's trying to get his proposal for quicker reviews of CHIPS Act money included in spending talks.
- Of the path forward, Kelly said, "Appropriations bills, omnibus."
- Without naming names, Kelly complained about House Democrats who apparently backed the last-second removal of the language he crafted with Sen. Ted Cruz from the NDAA.
- "This is a bipartisan failure of the House," he lamented.
Yes, but: It's unlikely the chaotic, fractious House members dynamics have changed much between last year and now, so the jury's still out on riders getting into appropriations.