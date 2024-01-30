Sen. Mark Kelly is taking another stab at getting faster NEPA reviews for semiconductor money.

Why it matters: The Arizona Democrat is concerned that permitting might hold up financing key to President Biden's energy, tech and national security ambitions.

Driving the news: Kelly told Axios in the Senate subway that he's trying to get his proposal for quicker reviews of CHIPS Act money included in spending talks.

Of the path forward, Kelly said, "Appropriations bills, omnibus."

Without naming names, Kelly complained about House Democrats who apparently backed the last-second removal of the language he crafted with Sen. Ted Cruz from the NDAA.

"This is a bipartisan failure of the House," he lamented.

Yes, but: It's unlikely the chaotic, fractious House members dynamics have changed much between last year and now, so the jury's still out on riders getting into appropriations.