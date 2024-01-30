House Republicans are accusing the Interior Department of "deliberately" obstructing their investigation of federal leasing policies.

Why it matters: It's the next front in the Natural Resources Committee's oversight war on Interior, as Chair Bruce Westerman mulls subpoenas in some of its investigations.

Driving the news: In a new letter, seen exclusively by Axios, Republicans said the Office of Natural Resources Revenue hasn't provided a "substantive reply" to their December inquiry into how the agency calculates leasing royalties.

The missive, from Westerman and other committee Republicans, points to a 2019 GAO report that suggested ONRR take steps to more accurately collect oil and gas leasing royalties.

"Then, last year, the Committee received information regarding a potential lack of internal controls at ONRR," the lawmakers wrote.

They ask ONRR to turn over documents by Feb. 15 detailing its compliance goals and whether it's receiving "overpayments."

Of note: The lawmakers said the committee would use "every tool at its disposal to administer effective oversight" (that is, subpoenas).