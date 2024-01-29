Republicans have a legislative response at the ready for President Biden's apparent pause on new permits for LNG projects.

Why it matters: As the LNG review becomes a political football, it increases the likelihood that it becomes a chit in negotiations around must-pass legislation and deals on bipartisan priorities (see: permitting).

Driving the news: House Republicans are talking with leadership about a floor vote on HR 1130, which would put FERC exclusively in charge of approving or denying applications to build LNG terminals.

This would amount to a de facto rescission of the Energy Department's authority to pause permits for new terminals, something the agency is now doing.

This bill, which was also included as language in the GOP's HR 1 package, was teed up for a floor vote last year, but its schedule became a casualty of the fight over Kevin McCarthy's speakership.

Now, Republicans are ready to bring it back. "We're prepared to take it up," a House Energy and Commerce GOP aide told Axios. "Those decisions are of course made by the Speaker and the leadership, but we're having those conversations now."

What we're watching: Whether the protestors who pushed Biden's team to pause LNG terminal permitting target Republicans next over this legislation.