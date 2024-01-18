Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Wyden's transmission credit was one that got away

Sen. Ron Wyden

Wyden in September. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden sees the transmission tax credit as the big climate policy left on the IRA cutting room floor.

Why it matters: Wyden is doubling down on creating a transmission credit as advocates for new wiring projects push for adding the idea to a nascent bicameral tax deal.

Driving the news: When Axios asked Wyden about the transmission credit push, he said: "I wanted to do more in this [deal], but it was a challenge on the other side."

  • Wyden said the credit was the "big one" he didn't get in the IRA. "If you want to know, am I for a transmission expansion? Absolutely."
  • The senator declined to divulge whether House Ways and Means chair Jason Smith was the reason that transmission wasn't in the deal, simply adding the Republican has "been very constructive."
  • Smith's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Wyden's insistence on getting this credit — and Republicans' hemming and hawing over transmission — reveals how the coming election will likely decide whether the credit becomes law anytime soon.

