Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden sees the transmission tax credit as the big climate policy left on the IRA cutting room floor.

Why it matters: Wyden is doubling down on creating a transmission credit as advocates for new wiring projects push for adding the idea to a nascent bicameral tax deal.

Driving the news: When Axios asked Wyden about the transmission credit push, he said: "I wanted to do more in this [deal], but it was a challenge on the other side."

Wyden said the credit was the "big one" he didn't get in the IRA. "If you want to know, am I for a transmission expansion? Absolutely."

The senator declined to divulge whether House Ways and Means chair Jason Smith was the reason that transmission wasn't in the deal, simply adding the Republican has "been very constructive."

Smith's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Wyden's insistence on getting this credit — and Republicans' hemming and hawing over transmission — reveals how the coming election will likely decide whether the credit becomes law anytime soon.