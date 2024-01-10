Cramer in May. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee plans to mark up the PROVE IT Act next week.

Why it matters: The bill would direct the government to study emissions from heavy industrial products, potentially an important step for trade talks with the EU or a broader carbon tariff regime.

Details: Cosponsor Kevin Cramer confirmed that EPW plans to consider the bill.

Ranking member Shelley Moore Capito has raised concerns about the bill, Cramer said, but he plans to start talking to GOP members of the panel ahead of the markup.

"If we're successful next week, it'll be a pretty significant step that obviously presents the opportunity for final passage at some point," Cramer said.

Of note: Cramer said he wants the final version of PROVE IT to include language that says it is not intended to be a precursor to a carbon tariff or domestic carbon tax — a sticking point for many Republicans.