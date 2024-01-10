PROVE IT gets chance to prove it
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee plans to mark up the PROVE IT Act next week.
Why it matters: The bill would direct the government to study emissions from heavy industrial products, potentially an important step for trade talks with the EU or a broader carbon tariff regime.
Details: Cosponsor Kevin Cramer confirmed that EPW plans to consider the bill.
- Ranking member Shelley Moore Capito has raised concerns about the bill, Cramer said, but he plans to start talking to GOP members of the panel ahead of the markup.
- "If we're successful next week, it'll be a pretty significant step that obviously presents the opportunity for final passage at some point," Cramer said.
Of note: Cramer said he wants the final version of PROVE IT to include language that says it is not intended to be a precursor to a carbon tariff or domestic carbon tax — a sticking point for many Republicans.