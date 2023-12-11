House passes Russian uranium ban
The House this afternoon easily passed bipartisan legislation that would ban imports of Russian uranium.
Why it matters: It's a priority for the nuclear energy industry and its backers, who want to wean the U.S. off Russian supply and develop more domestic sources of nuclear fuel.
Driving the news: The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act — sponsored by Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers — sailed through the House by voice vote.
- The legislation would halt imports of low-enriched uranium from Russia but allow the Department of Energy to issue waivers through 2027 if a company has no other viable source.
- There's robust support in the Senate, as well, and the Biden administration has backed a ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia.