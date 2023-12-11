Share on email (opens in new window)

The House this afternoon easily passed bipartisan legislation that would ban imports of Russian uranium.

Why it matters: It's a priority for the nuclear energy industry and its backers, who want to wean the U.S. off Russian supply and develop more domestic sources of nuclear fuel.

Driving the news: The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act — sponsored by Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers — sailed through the House by voice vote.