Sen. John Hickenlooper is looking at doing more bipartisan legislating to boost mining and strengthen U.S. battery supply chains.

Why it matters: The senator's trying to build consensus for ideas to substantively move the needle, including a mining-specific government office.

Driving the news: Hickenlooper explained to Axios last week that he's "aggressively looking at" mining legislation and reaching out to senators on both sides of the aisle.

He said he's already reached out to Sens. Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy and Catherine Cortez Masto. His goal is to have some bills ready by the end of next year.

"Right now we're exploring. We're having lots of discussions with the U.S. Geological Survey, lots of mining companies," he said during a winding talk through the Senate subway tunnels.

Zoom in: Hickenlooper appeared aghast that there is no longer a federal entity overseeing hard rock mineral development in the U.S., after the Bureau of Mines was dismantled under the Clinton administration.