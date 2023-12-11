Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Hickenlooper eyes bipartisan mining push

headshot
Dec 11, 2023
Sen. John Hickenlooper

Sen. John Hickenlooper is looking at doing more bipartisan legislating to boost mining and strengthen U.S. battery supply chains.

Why it matters: The senator's trying to build consensus for ideas to substantively move the needle, including a mining-specific government office.

Driving the news: Hickenlooper explained to Axios last week that he's "aggressively looking at" mining legislation and reaching out to senators on both sides of the aisle.

  • He said he's already reached out to Sens. Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy and Catherine Cortez Masto. His goal is to have some bills ready by the end of next year.
  • "Right now we're exploring. We're having lots of discussions with the U.S. Geological Survey, lots of mining companies," he said during a winding talk through the Senate subway tunnels.

Zoom in: Hickenlooper appeared aghast that there is no longer a federal entity overseeing hard rock mineral development in the U.S., after the Bureau of Mines was dismantled under the Clinton administration.

  • "You know there's no department of mining?" he asked. "We've just basically decided mines are things we don't like."
  • An aide in Hickenlooper's office confirmed that a federal mining agency is "one idea" the senator is considering.
  • The aide, who described the senator's push as being in its "very initial" stages, said the senator's also mulling policies surrounding trade and investment in allied nations.
Go deeper