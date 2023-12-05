Share on email (opens in new window)

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday advanced industry-backed legislation that would overhaul licensing for advanced nuclear technologies and develop domestic sources of uranium. Why it matters: The markup is a real step toward a negotiation between the House and Senate on making changes to nuclear policy.

Driving the news: E&C approved the bipartisan Atomic Energy Advancement Act in a 47-2 vote.

It's effectively the House's answer to the Senate's ADVANCE Act — the nuclear bill some lawmakers have sought to include in the defense authorization bill.

The House legislation rolls together a huge list of bills that would reduce Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing fees for advanced reactors, make it easier to hire expert staff to and speed siting of advanced reactors at brownfields sites.

It would also require the NRC to undertake a rulemaking to hasten licensing for advanced nuclear.

Of note: Lawmakers approved an amendment from Rep. Lori Trahan by voice vote to codify the NRC's vote earlier this year to regulate fusion technology under a so-called "byproduct material" framework.

The committee also advanced the Nuclear Fuel Security Act in a 48-0 vote.

It's a companion to a Joe Manchin-John Barrasso bill that the Senate also inserted into the NDAA.

That legislation seeks to develop domestic supply chains for the high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, needed for many advanced reactors.

What they're saying: Rep. Diana DeGette, the Democratic lead on the Atomic Energy Advancement Act, noted the similarities between her bill and the Senate's effort.

She said she's hoping for something that's become rare on the Hill lately: a conference committee.

"We could have a conference committee to think about this, to work it out and to move our nuclear energy forward," she said.

What we're watching: Whether any of this ends up in a year-end legislative deal or a spending package in early 2024.