Sen. Joe Manchin is threatening to "take every avenue and opportunity to reverse this unlawful, shameful proposed rule." That includes a potential CRA resolution and "supporting any lawsuit." Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat's legal concerns provide a roadmap for any would-be opponent of the credit to reduce how many cars can qualify (see: a 2025 Trump administration).

Go deeper: A congressional aide familiar with Manchin's legal concerns explained to Axios that the senator believes the IRA says any vehicle "placed in service" after 2024 can't have battery material from an FEOC, period.

That's different than the administration's proposal, which provides a phase-in period and would allow "low-value" or "de minimis" minerals and materials that are difficult for companies to trace.

What they're saying: "Just because China manufactures something at low cost does not waive the IRA requirements or mean the U.S. should accept becoming reliant on them for the product," the aide said.